Politics Russia to be excluded? Vučić made it clear: Serbia will not vote in favor of that The President of Serbia said that he is almost certain that the West will try to exclude Russia from the UN Security Council. Source: B92 Friday, September 23, 2022 | 21:36 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"Serbia will not vote for something like that, for limiting the right of veto or excluding Russia. We have no dilemma there. They need a two-thirds majority for that. They can also refer to the fact that Russia is not the legal successor of the USSR. But there is an article I think in Act 108, which I see they are preparing to invoke. That would be a blatant violation of the international legal order. For one of those decisions, they need China to exercise restraint. God knows what they can do. It is neither far nor impossible. For us it would be a disaster. Because of Kosovo and Metohija, of course", he pointed out.