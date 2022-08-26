Politics KFOR is no longer alone in the north of Kosovo EULEX mission has joined the KFOR patrols in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, it was announced today on "Dukagjini" television. Source: Tanjug Friday, August 26, 2022 | 22:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Anne Czichos

These measures were taken in order to enable a quick reaction in the event of a possible escalation of the situation, the response of the NATO mission to Kosovo was reported by "Lajmi". KFOR states that in order to raise awareness of the situation, it increased its presence near the Jarinje and Brnjak administrative crossings.



"Several traffic control points have been set up and patrolling has been increased in the area together with personnel from the Multinational Specialized Carabinieri Unit and the EULEX mission. These measures have been taken to enable KFOR to respond quickly to any security challenge in accordance with its UN mandate", stated in their response.



It is also added that KFOR commander Ferenc Kajári established regular contacts with Kosovo security organizations, but also with the Chief of General Staff, Milan Mojsilović.



"The neutrality of KFOR is essential for the success of the mission. KFOR calls on everyone to avoid unilateral actions and refrain from violence. At the same time, KFOR is ready to intervene if necessary to maintain security and freedom of movement, for the benefit of all communities living on Kosovo", it is emphasized.