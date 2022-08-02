Politics It resembles 1987. Serbia was playing the game then. There's no way they'll attack us Lawyer and analyst Azem Vlasi pointed out that postponing reciprocity is not a problem, but that this measure should not be abandoned. Source: Kosovo online Tuesday, August 2, 2022 | 10:27 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / VALDRIN XHEMAJ/Ilustracija

According to his words, the international allies assessed that Serbia wants to create tensions, the Kosovo online writing of the Pristina press reports. Vlasi also emphasized that it has not been specified when the reciprocity will be implemented.



It is not specified what will happen exactly after a month. It is important to find a solution. Brussels and Western allies should play the role of mediator in this matter. Kosovo must have control over its entire territory. Whether the agreement will be reached within 29 days or if it will be delayed a little longer is not the most important question. However, the principle of reciprocity should not be abandoned. "Serbia is the one that should behave differently and cancel the issuance of accompanying documents to the citizens of Kosovo or agree to reciprocity," Vlasi said.



Vlasi added that the current situation reminds him of the circumstances back in 1987. "Back then, Serbia played a game of manipulation and disinformation," said Vlasi.



Vlasi stated that the international allies' call to postpone the implementation of decisions on reciprocity does not show that they have understanding for Serbia. "They assessed that Serbia wants to create tensions in Kosovo and in the region in order to divert attention from Russian aggression in Ukraine. The Westerners are in favor of calming the situation and postponing this issue. None of the Westerners said to give up the principle of reciprocity," Vlasi said.



Vlasi added that everyone is already used to the "scenario and acting of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić" and pointed out that there is no chance that Serbia will attack Kosovo. "There is no way for Serbia to engage militarily in Kosovo, because it would enter into a war with NATO. Kosovo is not a member of NATO, but NATO is present in Kosovo," Vlasi concluded.