Politics Kosovo applies for membership in Council of Europe; Vučić: "Our answer must be smart" Officially, the so-called Kosovo has applied for membership in the Council of Europe. Source: B92 Thursday, May 12, 2022 | 11:00 EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

This was confirmed by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, who said that he had just received that information.



The request was submitted by the Kosovo Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Donika Gërvalla.



Vučić said that Priština violated another agreement - the Washington agreement.



"It is up to us not to fall into hatred, but to provide a strong response, and I have scheduled a session of the National Security Council accordingly," he said. He added that Serbia will show in the coming days that it can fight.



"It is clear to you that key Western countries are leading this game, we are a small libertarian country defending its sovereignty, we will try to oppose them in a peaceful and diplomatic way," he said, adding that life is a struggle and no retreat and surrender is an option when faced with blackmail and ultimatums.



Vučić said that it was our job to protect our country, and that Belgrade would be asked to recognize the independence of the so-called Kosovo. As he said, Pristina has 67 to 70 percent of support in the Council of Europe, if they would vote for membership.



"All that is not worth too much to them if they do not get the green light from Belgrade and Serbia. With this, all those who told us about respecting international law have shown us that they do not respect any values ​​and principles," he concluded. According to him, that will create additional problems in the region.



"We will not," Vucic said, clearly saying whether Serbia would recognize the independence of the so-called Kosovo.