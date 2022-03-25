Politics Vučić on B92 TV: "I can understand what is in Putin's head" Tonight, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, as a guest on B92 TV, commented on the situation in Kosovo and Metohija and the protests of Serbs. Source: B92 Friday, March 25, 2022 | 22:15 Tweet Share EPA/Andrej Cukic

"These were the biggest demonstrations organized by Serbs. I am happy that they did it in a dignified and peaceful way," he said.



He added that he sees great tension among our people.



"When people from the south ask to leave the institutions, it shows how much tension there is," he said.



"These people are worried and they are rightly worried," he added. "We know that Kurti is behind the dismissal of the judge, we know that he was preparing the dismissals, but he abandoned that thought under the pressure of Quint countries," he said.



"Albin Kurti says they are doing everything in agreement with NATO." "When we signed the Brussels agreement, we said that Serbian judges should be integrated into the judiciary, Kurti cannot now violate the Brussels agreement because he does not like the fact that she was at the meeting in Belgrade," he said.



"Kurti can't replace the judges, nor the police," he said.



Vučić said that Serbs did not leave the institutions and that they would talk in seven days.



"We have countless questions, not to mention that if there were no Serbian police officers, what kind of chaos would occur and what kind of incident could happen. I wonder why someone made the decision not to vote there," he said.



"I understand that Kurti wants something else, he wants recognition. We accepted that the liaison officer wrote a letter to allow the vote, and Quint accepted that along with the Brussels, but Kurti said 'no' and that he only wants recognition," Vucic explained.



He said that it was obvious that the Brussels agreement no longer existed because they had ruined everything that had been agreed from Pristina.



"I am not happy about that because we kept peace for them for 9 years and saved the Serbs in Kosovo and we did not lose any of our vital interests. I think that Belgrade was the most honest in relation to the agreement because we never saw Brussels' decisive action in its implementation", he added.



"The essence of the agreement, and that is the Community of Serbian Municipalities (CSMs) - you do not raise this issue because most EU countries have recognized independence and are looking at how to put pressure on Serbia to do the same," he said.



"Only we are losing with this, but that's fine. We are giving up 50.000 votes in that way, but that is better than endangering peace in any way," he said.



"Many in Kosovo have had an incomparably more realistic approach than Kurti, some people cannot understand that."



"Additionally, you now have Ukraine. When you have that, Albanians think that it is an ideal opportunity to further stigmatize Serbs, ask for support for joining NATO. Certainly, Kurti has someone's support in that," Vucic said.



"Kosovo is their child, they created it by leading aggression against this country and they think they have the right to do that and that is normal and they are honest about it, just as I am honest when I say that I would be ashamed of it."



"Our position is changing every day, not in our position on the conflict in Ukraine, but relations, prices of products, raw materials are changing," he said. "When the prices of oil, gas, coal, steel, food rise, then circumstances change."



Vučić said that we have our own country and we take care of it, and when asked whether the non-imposition of sanctions sends a message, he said that any decision would be called into question.



"If we were imposing sanctions, you would ask why, when we are not imposing, you are asking why," he said.



"We try not to take risks. The other side of the coin is to exclude the moral and emotional part, to disregard the fact who was on our side... My question is what we will do in the UN Security Council when the question of Kosovo and Metohija is raised, at what price we will get gas, how to tell those who did not impose sanctions on us - we will impose it on you," he said.



"I think we have made the fairest and best decision for us", he said.



"I believe that I know Putin better than 99% of the world's leaders and I can understand what is on his mind. I think that the West surprised him at the beginning and that he is now in a situation where he has nowhere to go and that he surprises the West more and has to fight", he said.



Vučić explained that Serbia did not act politically but in accordance with the norms of international law.



"They say there is no more sitting on two chairs, and I say that we only have one chair - the chair of Serbia," he explained.



He emphasized that Serbia must exclusively protect its interests. "We will not endanger peace and stability, that is one of the things I blame Milosevic for."



"I would never put the country in front of me, but I would bear the consequences myself," Vucic pointed out.