Politics Rama attacks Serbia from Pristina: "You're defeated on the battlefield" VIDEO / PHOTO Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama attacked Serbia after meeting with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Pristina. Source: B92, Kosovo online Monday, September 27, 2021 | 11:42 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

He accused Serbia of "making theatrical maneuvers in the north of Kosovo", reports Gazeta Express.



"There is no doubt that in the first place, and above all, Serbia must recognize this irreversible reality, and it is really unfortunate that instead of concrete progress in dialogue towards mutual recognition and final reconciliation with the past, today we are witnessing Serbia's theatrical military maneuvers on the border with sovereign state of Kosovo", Rama said.



According to him, "these maneuvers do not actually protect the Serbs in the north of Kosovo, as the official Belgrade leadership claims, with the support of some ghosts of generals of the defeated army on the battlefield, more than 20 years ago, who seem to have come out of the grave claiming to protect integrity and the security of Serbian citizens in Kosovo".



He referred to the actions of Serbs in the north theatrical maneuvers, while he also mentioned that the Government of Kosovo paid for electricity for Serbs in the north.



"In fact, Serbian citizens in Kosovo live without any threat, and it is even said that the government of this country paid their electricity bills, which no one does anywhere, not only in the Balkans, but also worldwide," Rama said.

EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Just to reiterate, barricades are still present in the north of Kosovo.



Tensions have not stopped for eight days at the Jarinje and Brnjak crossings, where dissatisfied citizens blocked the road in order to suspend Pristina's decision to remove registrations from vehicles with Serbian license plates and put Kosovo license plates.



Fully equipped units of the Kosovo Security Force - ROSU - are present at the crossings, while on the Serbian side, four armored vehicles of the Serbian Army are on standby.