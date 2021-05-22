Politics A clear message from the Bundestag: Germany unlawfully changed the borders of Serbia What kind of dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina should we support and how to avoid the danger of Serbia and the so-called Kosovo move further away? Source: Kosovo online Saturday, May 22, 2021 | 12:12 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/Bigandt

Alternative for Germany MP, Jens Kestner, posed this question in the Bundestag yesterday.



"We must bring Serbia, of which, in my opinion, Kosovo is still an integral part, closer to us, instead of looking for what separates us! If you constantly claim to oppose the change of borders, anywhere in the world, do we have the right to overlook the fact that we ourselves have already participated in the illegal change of borders in that region! Today, Serbia continues to justifiably point to this contradiction", Kestner said at a session debating the proposal of Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to extend the KFOR mission for Bundeswehr soldiers until June 30, 2022.



According to that proposal, the so-called A maximum of 400 German soldiers can be deployed in Kosovo.



Kestner also stated that if there is not enough courage to revise German policy towards the Western Balkans and to truly return to the full ​​respect for international law by some kind of reintegration of Kosovo into Serbia, he believes that innovative solutions should not be rejected a priori, hiding behind the principle of immutability of boundaries.



"I call on political actors in Germany to think seriously about this topic, so that by solving one problem we would not create new ones and force Serbia, as a key country in the region, to look for collaborators to find a just solution on another side," the AfD MP said.



The representative of the German left "Die Linke" Zaklin Nastic also called for the withdrawal of German troops from Kosovo yesterday, reminding colleagues in parliament that "there is a network of organized crime in Kosovo, whose masterminds are also responsible for the murder of Serbian leader Oliver Ivanovic."



Stressing that her party resolutely rejects the proposal to extend KFOR's mandate, Nastic said that "by giving the green light to that government proposal, the members of the Bundestag are helping the criminal network in Kosovo to continue to survive."



The head of the Green Party Manuel Saracin said that he considered the debate on this topic pointless, since, as he said, Belgrade and Pristina agree that "KFOR must remain in Kosovo."



According to the government's explanation in Berlin, the extension of the KFOR mission is requested "due to the fact that, although peaceful and stable, the situation in Kosovo still carries the potential for escalation of the conflict, since normalization of relations with Serbia is not in sight."