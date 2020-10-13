Politics Lajcak arrives in Belgrade on Thursday, the goal - to unblock the CSM issue VIDEO EU Special Representative for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak arrives on Thursday (October 15th) for a two-day official visit to Serbia. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 13, 2020 | 18:31 Tweet Share EPA/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

Lajcak is coming to Belgrade from Pristina, where he will stay on October 13th and 14th.



Miroslav Lajcak decided to visit Belgrade and Pristina in order to unblock the issue of the Community of Serbian Municipalities, a senior EU official familiar with the negotiation process told Tanjug.



The entire process of dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina is currently at halt due to the refusal of the Albanian side to discuss the implementation of a specific agreement on the CSM.



The EU emphasizes that Pristina, by signing the agreement in 2013, undertook the obligation to implement the agreement on the CSM.