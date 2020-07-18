Politics 1

Aleksandar Vucic a student again: Childhood dream coming true PHOTO

Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia, has announced on his Instagram account "buducnostsrbijeav" that he is a student again.

Source: B92
Share
Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav
Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

Publishing a photo with his student ID and the basketball, he said that he was happy that after many years he was starting to realize his childhood dreams.

“Becoming a student for the second time in my life, this time – of the College for Sports and Health @sportskaizdravstvena, aspiring to become a basketball coach for children. You wouldn't believe how happy I am to start making my childhood dream come true,” Vucic wrote on Instagram.

As a reminder, Vucic has graduated from the Faculty of Law in Belgrade.

Read more
Comments 1
Read
Send your comment

Politics

page 1 of 22 go to page