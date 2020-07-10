Politics Brnabic: Please, people, other patients will also die; There will be time to protest 386 infected and 18 people died of coronavirus in Serbia, Prime Minister Brnabic said, adding that we would see the results of the protest in the coming days Source: B92 Friday, July 10, 2020 | 16:45 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Rade Prelić

"Today is the worst day since the beginning of the fight against the coronavirus, which is why I personally wanted to address the citizens. In the past 24 hours, 18 people died, 130 are on respirators and out of 8.646 tested, we have 386 newly infected, The most alarming situation is in Belgrade, followed by Sabac, Kragujevac and Novi Pazar", she said.



She pointed out that the worsening of the epidemiological situation is visible in the entire region.



"Croatia has 116 newly infected, Bosnia-Herzegovina 310, but regardless of that, we all have to get involved in the fight together," she said. "In some other things, we are approaching the worst parameters we had in April," the Prime Minister said, explaining that most people were on a respirator on April 12 - 146, and on April 16 the most infected were registered - 445.



According to her, this is the result of indiscipline from 5-6 days ago, and we will see the results of the protest in 3-4 days.



"We will not resort to restrictive measures to preserve people's health. My opinion is that the most effective measure is the introduction of a state of emergency and a ban on movement, but we are trying to have a different approach this time because this is a fight that will last a long time," she said.



However, she believes that results can be achieved even without the most difficult measures.



As for the protest, she states that for her it is nothing but completely irresponsible behavior and reckless health risk.



"Please leave politics aside, leave dissatisfaction and frustration aside, there will always be time for protests, there is no more time to fight the coronavirus," she says, adding that our health system will see a large number of protest's participants and their parents in hospital in the coming period.



"Please, people, other patients will die too," she says, adding:



"I beg the citizens to be together in this, this virus is such that this is a struggle of all of us individually. The government cannot help, restrictive measures can help, we will not run away from it, it is just a question of whether we as a society can win without imposing such measures. "



On her own behalf and on behalf of the government, she expressed her condolences to all those who lost the closest in this fight.



"At this point, it is a civic responsibility not to gather in those numbers in a public place," he added.



"I don't want us to impose a ban on movement, but we will do that - if needs be," she explains, adding:



"I guarantee you that a large number of people from the protest will end up hospitalized."

"When we defeat a common enemy, then we can wage all other political battles"

"We will see how we behaved in the direct number of patients, once again I ask everyone to think about their loved ones, the time has come to be in solidarity and united to defeat this virus," Minister of Health Zlatibor Loncar said.



Sabac and Cacak will turn hospitals into COVID hospitals.



"There is still a much larger number of people who have problems that are not related to the coronavirus, all of which require urgent intervention," he added.



According to him, this is the last moment to get serious, because there is nothing else to say.



"I would ask all of you, we now need to concentrate on the coronavirus, about which the whole world knows little. The only thing that is certain is that we have to change habits. Don't listen to theories," he says.



He asked people, if nothing else, to help medical workers who have been working for months.



Asked whether the protesters accept the appeals to postpone the protests due to the coronavirus, the Prime Minister answered that she has no expectations.



"I don't know, I have no expectations, I hope so," Brnabic says, adding:



"When we defeat a common enemy, then we can fight all other political battles."