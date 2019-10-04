Politics "Grenell's appointment - not a good sign" Balkan experts Florian Bieber and Tim Judah express surprise at the announcement of Richard Grenell's appointment as Special Envoy for negotiation process Source: Beta Friday, October 4, 2019 | 12:59 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ Alexander Becher

Florian Bieber from Graz University asked what's the role of Matthew Palmer, recently appointed Special Representative of the US State Secretary for the Balkans.



"If Trump names Richard Grenell special envoy for Serbia & Kosovo, what is the role of Matthew Palmer?", Bieber wrote on Twitter.



He also added that this is "a worrying message for joint EU-US position".



In his capacity as US Ambasador to Germany, Grenell has a history of alienating Germany & EU, Bieber points out, referring to Grenell's calls in support of right and far right.



"Not a good sign", Bieber concludes.



British journalist and analyst Tim Judah wrote on Twitter that Grenell's appointment is "weird".



"First the US appoints the well respected Matt Palmer who knows the region and its leaders well as Balkan envoy and now someone else with no Balkan track record or knowledge as far as we know to Serbia-Kosovo talks", Judah concluded.



He said that it all looks completely incoherent.



US media reported that US President Donald Trump wants US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell to be a Special Envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue.