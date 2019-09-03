Politics Maja Gojkovic transferred to Clinical Center of Serbia Serbian National Assembly President Maja Gojkovic was transferred to the Clinical Hospital Center of Serbia, "Vecernje novosti" reports Source: Vecernje novosti Tuesday, September 3, 2019 | 12:51 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

Gojkovic was transferred to the Clinical Center on Monday to hospital treatment.



She got sick on Sunday, when she was admitted to the Emergency Center in Novi Sad. The doctors detected that the reason for her poor condition was high blood sugar, which was the reason to send her to do further clinical tests in Belgrade.



Although the doctors have not yet ruled out type 2 diabetes, they noted that a sudden rise in blood sugar does not necessarily indicate the presence of the disease.



The causes for a rise in blood glucose, as they explain, can be diverse, stress being the most common trigger.