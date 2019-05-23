Politics Belgrade can't sue Pristina; it will be countermeasures Belgrade will not initiate arbitration against Pristina due to the taxes it has imposed on products from Serbia. Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 23, 2019 | 11:30 Tweet Share (EPA, file, illustration)

Instead, Belgrade has decided to go for countermeasures, that are currently under consideration.

As Vecernje Novosti writes, the arbitration option has been abandoned because, according to the well-informed sources of the newspaper, UNMIK, the signatory of the CEFTA regional free trade agreement on behalf of so-called Kosovo, has declared the matter to be beyond its scope.



In that situation, Belgrade would have to sue the so called "Republic of Kosovo" - and the appearance of "Kosovo" as a legal entity in international law, and on our initiative, could undoubtedly be interpreted as a recognition of its "statehood", which is why the option of arbitration has been rejected, the daily states.



It recals that Kosovo became a full member of the CEFTA in July 2007, with the UN mission in Kosovo, UNMIK, signing the membership agreement on behalf of Pristina. Vecernje Novosti asked UNMIK why they declared themselves incompetent in this case - but received no answer at press time-



One of the countermeasures Belgrade can apply against Pristina could be to stop their trucks transporting goods toward European Union countries. In that case, however, Serbia would risk being accused of violating the Stabilization and Association Agreement with the EU, which is why "any further move is being measured."



"Our future strategy against the insane taxes imposed by the government of Ramush Haradinaj, could be discussed as early as Friday, when political representatives of our people from Kosovo and Metohija will arrive in Belgrade," Vecernje Novosti writes.