Politics Serbian president grateful for Palau's Kosovo decision President Aleksandar Vucic has thanked President of Palau Thomas Remengesau for his country's decision to annul its recognition Kosovo. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 21, 2019 | 15:25 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Vucic welcomed Remengesau outside the building of the General Secretariat of the president of the Republic in Belgrade on Monday.

Speaking about bilateral relations with Palau, Vucic noted that an agreement on friendship and cooperation, signed earlier in the day, was a foundation for development of cooperation in various areas.



The president said that relations between Belgrade and Pristina should be addressed through dialogue, while respecting the principles of international law, and expressed the hope that conditions will be created for a continuation of the dialogue, with the mediation of the European Union.



When it comes to bilateral relations with Palau, Vucic pointed out that the signing of the Agreement on Friendship And Cooperation created the basis for developing cooperation in different areas.



Memorandums of understanding separated areas of education and scientific research, that is, youth and sports, as the areas with the highest possible possibilities for cooperation, and Vucic proposed several concrete projects that could be implemented in these areas, as well as in the field of energy and information technologies.



He said that Serbia will be a loyal partner of Palau and announced the appointment of a non-resident ambassador in that country, in order to work more on the development of relations between our two countries, said a reads the press issued by the president's office.



Remengesau said Serbia-Palau relations should be based on respect, understanding and cooperation, and proposed more intense cooperation in international organizations based on common interests.



In this regard, he highlighted the importance of protecting the environment and reducing the negative consequences of climate change. Remengesau expressed satisfaction with visiting Serbia, as it will make our country better known in Palau and other countries in the region.