Politics "Great potential for development of economic ties with US" Prime Minister Ana Brnabic spoke on Thurdsday with Deputy Assistant Secretary at US Department of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Matthew Palmer. Friday, October 19, 2018 | 09:46

According to the Serbian government, their conversation concerned "bilateral relations of the two countries, current political situation in Serbia and the region and the further progress of economic cooperation."

Speaking about the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Brnabic said that peace and stability are of key importance for Serbia and that we remain firmly committed to reaching a compromise solution.



She recalled that Belgrade has fulfilled all its obligations arising from the Brussels Agreement, but that Pristina has not fulfilled any of these.



Palmer emphasised that the United States firmly believes that cooperation is necessary in order to preserve peace and stability in the region, and highlighted the importance of continuing the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina in order to achieve that goal.



Interlocutors agreed that there is great potential for further development of cooperation between the two countries, which is supported by the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding in the field of infrastructure, which aims to improve the conditions of cooperation in this area.



Brnabic assessed that the results of the reforms carried out in the field of economy and judiciary in Serbia demonstrate the commitment of the government of Serbia to continue working to improve the business environment, which is a strong incentive for the arrival of American and other companies and a guarantee that they will work in a predictable and stimulating business environment.