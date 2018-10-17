Politics "Other stuff may be old news - but your arrogance is new" The US policy toward Kosovo is nothing new - but the arrogance the US ambassador is exhibiting, along with the lack of respect for the host nation, is new. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 17, 2018 | 15:51 Tweet Share Aleksandar Vulin (Tanjug, file)

Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said this on Wednesday.

This was Vulin's reaction to US Ambassador to Serbia Kyle Scott's inappropriate statements - made at the Serbian government HQ in Belgrade - about Kosovo being "a sovereign, rather than a so-called state" - the Ministry of Defense said in a press release today.



"I am aware that this is a sensitive topic, but the US policy on Kosovo is nothing new," the ambassador said on Twitter, responding to a storm of criticism aimed at him for the original statement he made, coming from Serbia's top officials, including the president and the prime minister.