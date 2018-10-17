Politics 1

"Other stuff may be old news - but your arrogance is new"

The US policy toward Kosovo is nothing new - but the arrogance the US ambassador is exhibiting, along with the lack of respect for the host nation, is new.

Aleksandar Vulin (Tanjug, file)
Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said this on Wednesday.

This was Vulin's reaction to US Ambassador to Serbia Kyle Scott's inappropriate statements - made at the Serbian government HQ in Belgrade - about Kosovo being "a sovereign, rather than a so-called state" - the Ministry of Defense said in a press release today.

"I am aware that this is a sensitive topic, but the US policy on Kosovo is nothing new," the ambassador said on Twitter, responding to a storm of criticism aimed at him for the original statement he made, coming from Serbia's top officials, including the president and the prime minister.

