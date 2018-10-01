Politics Serbian FM speaks at UNHCR Executive Committee meeting First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic took part on Monday in the 69th session of the Executive Committee of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Source: B92, Beta, srbija.gov.rs Monday, October 1, 2018 | 15:25 Tweet Share (Tanjug/MFA)

Dacic underlined Serbia "strong support to the untiring work of the UNHCR" and said the international community must "redouble its efforts to promote human rights and demonstrate solidarity without prejudice and selectivity, with the aim of harmonizing different views and addressing the causes and effects of the (migrant) crisis."

"We strongly believe that this issue calls for a global solution, in the spirit of solidarity and joint efforts, for it is not a geographically limited phenomenon, but one of global proportions," he said.



"Serbia's approach in tackling this challenge was humane and responsible, in line with the international standards, relying primarily on its own human and financial resources and in cooperation with United Nations bodies and agencies, and other relevant international and non-governmental organizations," Dacic said, and added:



"Ever since 2015, refugees and migrants from the Middle East have been staying in Serbia. Following the huge refugee influx, their numbers have now fallen to 3,400. They have arrived from Asia and Africa with an intention, after transiting EU Member States, to continue their journey through Serbia on the way to the developed EU countries. Serbia has made a maximum effort to provide accommodation, food, shoes, clothes, health care and psychological and social support and assistance to all those who on the migration route stay longer on our territory."



"I would like to remind you that the process of integration is still underway for more than 300,000 refugees and internally displaced persons from the territory of the former Yugoslavia, while 28,000 persons are still considered to be in protracted displacement, and over 200,000 from Kosovo and Metohija have the status of IDPs. Therefore, we are ready to share our experience on protracted displacement, and to contribute to the global efforts aimed at resolving this issue," he said.



In this context, the minister also spoke about "a serious project being carried out in Serbia, with the assistance of the UNHCR as well" - the Regional Housing Program jointly implemented by four countries – Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro, in cooperation with the European Commission, UNHCR, OSCE and the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB).