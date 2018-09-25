Politics Serbia for equal participation in global governance system Prevention and peaceful resolution of disputes and crises is one of the most important elements in building and preserving international peace and security. Source: B92, srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, September 25, 2018 | 16:14 Tweet Share (mfa.gov.rs, illustration)

Serbia's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic said this on Tuesday in New York, at the Peace Summit in honour of the birth anniversary of Nelson Mendela, organized in New York City on the eve of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

According to the Serbian government, Dacic also said it was necessary to work actively on finding common, global responses.

"

For Serbia, the central place and role of the UN in the international community is indisputable. We believe that the goals and principles defined by the UN Charter are equally topical and necessary today," he said, adding:



"Sovereign equality of states, renunciation of the use of force, non-interference in the internal affairs of other states, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, peaceful resolution of disputes and respect for differences are the principles the are not losing relevance."