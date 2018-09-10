Politics K. Albanians not willing to fulfill agreements - PM Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Sunday that the events in Kosovo and Metohija show how complex and delicate the situation in the southern province is. Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, September 10, 2018 | 11:35 Tweet Share A Kosovo Albanian runs past a fire burning at a roadblock near Banje (Tanjug/AP)

Brnabic was referring to incidents near the village of Banje where the visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was prevented by Kosovo Albanians.

Brnabic said in a telephone interview for Television Pink, cited by the government, that this also shows that the representatives of the Albanians in Kosovo-Metohija are frivolous, irresponsible, unpredictable and do not respect agreements.



The prime minister said that she is following the situation together with her team and that they are on alert.



"What happened confirms the allegations that the political representatives of the Albanians in Kosovo and Metohija are unreliable and unwilling to comply with the agreements, she said, adding that what happened is even more unbelievable taking into account what kind of messages were sent by Vucic.



Brnabic pointed out that Vucic !sent only messages of peace and stability, and of future for both Serbs and Albanians.!



"This morning the president again showed the incredible patience that is typical of him in order to try to reach a long-term deal," she said, adding that it is obvious that stability is not in the interest of Albanian politicians.



They built their careers on war and do not know how to act in peace, she said, adding that Serbia will continue to call for peace and stability.



"We will stand by the president, as a government we will be there for the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, we will invest and help them, but also protect if necessary," Brnabic said.