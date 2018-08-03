Politics Haradinaj in warning to Serbs in northern Kosovo Kosovo PM Ramush Haradinaj has warned Serbs in the north of the province that their possible "attempt to proclaim autonomy" would be met with a response. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, August 3, 2018 | 15:13 Tweet Share (EPA, file)

He said this on Friday, after a meeting of the Kosovo Council for Security.

"No one has the right to undertake unilateral action," Haradinaj said, at a press conference and added that "violation of Kosovo laws would not be tolerated," the publication Gazeta Express has reported.



Haradinaj also said that a working group "will be able to submit a report on the draft statute" of the Community of Serb Municipalities (ZSO).



According to him, the fulfilling of this obligation from Brussels agreement has been awaited "so that the Pristina authorities would be sure that the statute of the ZSO was in accordance with Kosovo laws."



Pristina-based Albanian language media are saying on Friday that the meeting of the Kosovo Council for Security came one day after alleged information emerged that the Serbs from the north of the province wold "declare autonomy" on Saturday, n response to Pristina's failure to form the ZSO - an obligation from the 2013 Brussels agreement, reached during EU-mediated Belgrade-Pristina dialogue.



A meeting of the Serbian Council for National Security has been scheduled for Saturday in Belgrade.