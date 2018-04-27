Politics 0

Kosovo PM will be arrested if he shows up here - minister

Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic says Kosovo PM Ramush Haradinaj will be arrested if he arrives, because the domestic court's warrant is still valid.

Source: Beta
Share
Nebojsa Stefanovic (Tanjug, file)
Nebojsa Stefanovic (Tanjug, file)

"Our court's warrant for him is in force and he will certainly be arrested if he is accessible to the police," Stefanovic told Friday's edition of the tabloid Kurir, Beta agency is reporting.

Earlier, Haradinaj said he was "ready to visit Presevo as well as Medvedja" - two towns in the southern part of central Serbia - at the invitation of local authorities, and added that he would "not move illegally, but with permission of the Serbian authorities."

Serbia accuses Haradinaj of committing war crimes during the armed conflict in Kosovo in 1998 and 1999.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Vucic meets with EU Council head

President Aleksandar Vucic said he and European Council President Donald Tusk spoke about concrete projects in infrastructure, EU integration, and Kosovo.

Politics Thursday, April 26, 2018 10:19 Comments: 0
(Tanjug)
page 1 of 3137 go to page