Politics Vucic and Putin speak about Kosovo Serbian and Russian presidents Aleksandar Vucic and Vladimir Putin on Wednesday spoke on the phone about Kosovo, Prva TV has been able to confirm. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 28, 2018 | 16:14 Tweet Share

An official statement from the Serbian president's office is expected later in the day.

After his conversation with Putin, Vucic will speak exclusively for Prva TV in an interview that will be broadcast live during news bulletin at 18:00 hours.



Earlier in the day, Vucic discussed the situation in Kosovo with US Ambassador in Belgrade Kyle Scott.



On Monday, shortly after the arrest of Serbian official Marko Djuric in Kosovo, media reports said that Vucic had immediately called Putin, but the Serbian president neither confirmed nor denied this information.