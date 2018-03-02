Politics FM's plea to another country to reconsider Kosovo decision Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic has called on the leadership of Comoros to reconsider the decision to recognize Kosovo, made in 2009. Izvor: Tanjug Friday, March 2, 2018 | 13:09 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

Dacic, who is visiting the island nation, pointed out that this decision went against the principles for which that country is fighting where their territorial integrity is concerned, and that Serbia and Comoros share ties of friendly relations from the era of the former Yugoslavia and its leader, Josip Broz Tito.

"We who face similar problems, should support one another. In that sense, we would like to ask the government, the president, and the cabinet to withdraw recognition, because Kosovo is like Catalonia - and we are in favor of dialogue, of course, but we are against unilateral acts," said Dacic.



Serbia is a friend of Comoros, Dacic said, adding that Serbia supports the territorial integrity of that country.



He pointed out that our country has similar problems with its territorial integrity, because, as he recalled, there is unilateral separatism, a secession of a part of its territory, "which has been supported by some Western countries that have double standards when it comes to your region."



"In that sense, I asked my counterpart that Comoros reviews the decision to accept the independence of Kosovo, which was adopted in 2009. And I would like to point out that Ben (El Fardou Ben Nabouhane) - one of the best players to come to our biggest football club, Red Star, came precisely from Comoros ," said Dacic.



Yugoslavia and Tito supported the struggle of Comoros for independence, Dacic recalled, adding that immediately after this country gained independence in 1976, Yugoslavia established diplomatic relations.



"We also voted in favor of all resolutions in the UN General Assembly concerning the territorial integrity of Comoros, and we will continue to do so, while we want to develop overall cooperation in all areas," Dacic said.



The Serbian minister said that while visiting Comoros, he discussed the signing of a friendship agreement between our two countries, as well as agreements on economic, cultural, educational cooperation, mutual visa abolition, and tourism development, adding that he expects his counterpart to visit Serbia, as well as a meeting between the two presidents.