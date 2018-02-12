Politics Serbian president begins two-day visit to Croatia Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Monday began his official two-day visit to Croatia, where he will meet with top Croatian leaders. Izvor: B92, Tanjug Monday, February 12, 2018 | 09:20 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

The president of Serbia was officially welcomed in Zagreb in front of the seat of the Croatian president, in a ceremony that included the sounding of the two countries' national anthems. This will be followed by a face-to-face meeting with President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

B92's reporter in Zagreb today noticed that the world "courage" was embroidered on the sleeves of Grabar-Kitarovic's coat.



According to a press release from the Serbian presidency ahead of Vucic's trip, the meeting is planned to last one hour, followed by bilateral talks between official delegations of Serbia and Croatia. Grabar-Kitarovic and Vucic are expected to address the media at 12:30 hours CET.



Afterwards, the Serbian president will go to the Croatian government, where he will have another face-to-face conversation, this time with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, and will later meet with Croatian Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic.



Later in the afternoon, the two presidents are expected to address a Croatian-Serbian business forum at the Croatian Chamber of Commerce.

Vucic and Grabar-Kitarovic with then meet with participants of the Serb National Council (SNV) Academy and attend the presentation of the project, "The Future of Serbs in Croatia," to be held at the Serbian Orthodox Church's Metropolitanate of Zagreb and Ljubljana.



Vucic will on Tuesday visit the town of Vrginmost, and later in the day in Zagreb speak at a gathering organized by the Serb National Council.



The Croatian website index.hr is reporting on Monday that snipers and plainclothes police officers have been deployed in Zagreb in order to provide security to Vucic, and that the city has been decorated with Serbian flags.



According to this, a protest of widows of Croatian war veterans who oppose the visit will be organized in Zagreb today.