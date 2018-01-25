Politics Polish president accepts invitation to visit Serbia Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday. Izvor: Tanjug Thursday, January 25, 2018 | 13:57 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

They discussed the cooperation between their countries and other matters, Tanjug reported.

Duda also accepted Vucic's invitation to visit Serbia.



Vucic "thanked Poland for its continued support for Serbia's European integration, stressing the necessity of strengthening the political and economic cooperation between the two countries," the agency quoted a statement.



Vucic pointed out that trade is on the rise and that it is necessary to attract as many investors from Poland as possible, which would further improve relations of the two countries.



According to the statement, Duda said Poland sincerely and intensively supports the European path of Serbia, and pointed out that it is important to send a clear message that the Union is "alive" - and invite countries that want to join the Union to do so.