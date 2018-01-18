Politics Bujanovac Mayor Jonuz Musliu dies President of the Municipal Assembly of Bujanovac and National Council of Albanians in Serbia Jonuz Musliu has died. Source: RTS Thursday, January 18, 2018 | 13:47 Tweet

He died a hospital in Turkey, where he was receiving treatment, RTS is reporting on Thursday, citing FoNet.

Musliu was the former "political commander" of the ethnic Albanian "Liberation Army of the Presevo, Medvedja and Bujanovac" who later founded the Movement for Democratic Progress (PDP), the report said.



It added that he was born on in 1959 in the village of Konculj, and had spent spent several years as a political prisoner.