Sports One of the best basketball players pulls out of Aussie Olympic team due to anxiety Australian basketball player Elizabeth Cambage will not play at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Friday, July 16, 2021

One of the best basketball players in the world caused a scandal at the training camp in Las Vegas.



According to "Athletic", the popular Liz got into a fight in Las Vegas and committed a series of incidents, including a violation of health protocol.



Only a few hours after the texts of "Athletics" and "ESPN", Cambage confirmed that she will not play in the Olympic Games.



She cited anxiety and panic attacks as the reason.



Cambage said anyone who knew her knows “one of my biggest dreams is winning an Olympic gold medal with the Opals.”



“Every athlete competing in the Olympic games should be at their mental and physical peak, and at the moment, I’m a long way from where I want and need to be,” she said. "It’s no secret that in the past I’ve struggled with my mental health and recently I’ve been really worried about heading into a ‘bubble’ Olympics. No family. No friends. No fans. No support system outside of my team. It's honestly terrifying for me”.



In this way, Australia was left without the best basketball player and Tokyo without one of the biggest stars of women's basketball.