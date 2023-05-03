Crime Boy called the police after the massacre: I'm Kosta Kecmanović, I shot several people The 14-year-old boy who killed eight students and a guard at "Vladislav Ribnikar" school in Vračar, called the police after the massacre and turned himself in. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 3, 2023 | 15:45 Tweet Share Foto: Amir Hamzagic/ATAImages

Veselin Milić, head of the Belgrade Police Department, said that the student called the police and said: "I am Kosta Kecmanović", and reported that he had shot several people.



On this occasion, 8 students died, 7 girls and one boy.



"Upon arrival at the school, members of the Ministry of the Interior deprived the murderer of his freedom. He had been planning this for a long time. He chose today's date because the history classroom was close to the exit from the school. He had four Molotov cocktails in his bag, and immediately after arriving at the school, he shot the guard. From the classroom door, he shot the teacher, and then the students," said Milić.



The Minister of Health, Dr. Danica Grujicic, said at an extraordinary press conference that we cannot bring back those killed.



"One girl is in critical condition, everything that could be done has been done, we are still fighting for her life. There are three children in the Emergency Center. This is the worst thing that has happened in my career. We can only wish that children recover quickly. The Institute for Mental Health will announce two lines which people struggling with mental problems will be able to call," Minister Grujicic said.