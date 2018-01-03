Crime Policewoman was with gangster as he was gunned down - MUP Davorin Baltic, a Montenegrin citizen from the town of Niksic, was ambushed and killed in Belgrade in the night between January 1 and 2. Source: B92, Vecernje novosti Wednesday, January 3, 2018 | 16:10 Tweet (Tanjug)

The 41-year old, believed to have had links with Montenegro's Kavac (Kavacki) Clan crime gang, was driving his Golf 7 into a garage in the city's central Vracar municipality when two attackers opened fire from an automatic rifle and a pistol, firing a total of about 60 bullets, and killing him on the spot.

In the passenger seat of his car was a policewoman, who was not hurt during the incident, the daily Vecernje Novosti writes on Wednesday.



The newspaper said that the officer, whose initials are M.N. and who was on duty, was a close friend of Baltic's wife. According to the report, after Baltic was killed, she took his pistol and threw it into a dumpster.



The daily further writes that Baltic - who was sought by the police - was driving M.N. to his apartment where she was to wish his family a happy new year.



The policewoman was questioned after the incident and then released, although she participated in the removal of material evidence, writes the newspaper.



Later on Wednesday, the Interior Ministry (MUP) confirmed the news, and announced that the policewoman would be suspended and have criminal charges of obstruction of justice filed against her.



M.N., who tried to hide the victim's pistol after the murder - that the police recovered during their investigation, will also face disciplinary action.