Business & Economy Central bank expects low inflation, and 4 percent GDP growth The National Bank of Serbia (NBS) has adjusted its GDP growth in 2018 from 3.5 to four percent, governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic has said. Source: Beta Thursday, August 16, 2018 | 10:12

At the presentation of the August 2018 Inflation Report,, Tabakovic said growth in construction and agriculture was greater than expected and had caused the central bank to assess this year's GDP growth to a level higher than anticipated.

According to the central bank, GDP growth in 2019 will be 3.5 percent, as projected previously.



Tabakovic stressed that she considered low inflation becoming Serbia's normal as the greatest achievement of her previous six-year term, specifying that it had gone down from 12.9 percent in 2012 to 2.2 percent in under a year.



"Five years running inflation is low, stable, predictable and on a par with inflation in European countries. In July, it was 2.4 percent. The central bank believes inflation will continue to be low in future," Tabakovic said.