World The devilish plan of Vladimir Putin As the German "Bild" writes, after the "hybrid war" with migrants on the border with Finland, Russia has a plan to create similar chaos in another country. Source: Blic Tuesday, December 26, 2023 | 09:27

Let us remind you that about a month ago, Finland decided to close its borders with Russia due to what they believe was a deliberate influx of migrants from Russia. Finland considers this to be Russia's revenge for its membership in NATO.



As "Bild" writes, now it seems that Russia is doing the same thing again, only in another part of Europe. According to the largest German newspaper, Russia has founded a new airline in Turkey, and the intention is to organize the flow of refugees to Europe through that NATO country and thereby cause chaos on the continent.



Polish security authorities specifically warn of "a new, organized invasion of refugees via Russia and Belarus", writes "Bild".



One of the airlines identified in that operation is the Turkish "Southwind", reports Blic. On Friday, the Belarusian authorities also announced that the company will start flying between major cities in Turkey and Belarus. The Belarusian "Belavia" also flies between the two countries. The airline is nominally Turkish, not subject to EU sanctions and can therefore fly directly between Istanbul and Minsk.



But "Southwind" is primarily portrayed as an airline that, at abnormally low-ticket prices, will transport migrants from Turkey to Belarus, who will then be sent on to the European Union, according to Msn.com.



According to Bild, it is an airline that is controlled from Russia, although its headquarters are in Turkey. Three of its planes and most of its staff come from Nordwind Airlines, a Moscow-based Russian airline whose planes are banned from western skies, the newspaper said. By establishing a new airline in Turkey, Russian planes can fly to Minsk within EU airspace, avoiding the need to bypass Russia.



"Bild" states that the Russians founded "Southwind" in Turkey to circumvent sanctions, and that the Polish authorities believe that the company intends to transport migrants to EU borders. According to the "Southwind" website, the company is also planning flights from Turkey to Helsinki from April to the beginning of autumn, Yle.fi reported.



"Getting permission to fly to Finland would be unlikely if media reports about the company's background are correct," Jarko Sarimaki, director general of the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Trafikom), told the Finnish news agency STT.



Traficom has the authority to refuse a traffic permit if the conditions - such as aviation security or those for the entry of passengers into the country - are not met. The company's fleet and staff are said to come mainly from Russia's Nordwind Airlines, whose planes are banned from using western airspace. By establishing a new airline in Turkey, Russian planes can fly to Minsk within EU airspace, bypassing the need to detour via Russia.



It is recalled that there have been tensions between Poland and Belarus for a long time, and they increased during the year after a large number of migrants tried to cross the border and enter the EU.



Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been threatening to send migrants to Poland for several years.



"Belarusian border guards are helping migrants with ladders and bolt cutters to cross the fence," border police officer Kristina Yamkimik Jarosz reported last summer.



This summer, Poland increased the number of soldiers on the border with Belarus "as a means of deterrence," as Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said in August.



"There is no doubt that the Belarusian regime cooperates with the Kremlin and that the attacks on the Polish border are aimed at destabilizing our country," he said then, as Blic recalls.