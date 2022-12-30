World Kyiv is ready Kyiv is ready to look into the incident with a rocket that fell in Belarus and involve the experts into investigation, Ukrainian Ministry of Defense stated. Source: Sputnik Friday, December 30, 2022 | 07:30 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/LibkosTanjug

"Ukrainian side, maintaining unconditional right to defense and protecting its own sky, expressed readiness in the same time, to conduct unbiased research into the incident that occurred in the sky above the territory of Belarus as a result of the rejection of the forced missile attack of Russia," it is said in the commentary published on the site of Defense Ministry.



It is stated that Ukraine is ready to invite authoritative experts from countries that are not associated with Russia to take part in such investigation.