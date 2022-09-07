World Putin: Insanity, an unprecedented disaster threatens The decline of the global dominance of the USA is connected with the acceleration of the Western sanctions policy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | 10:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sergei Bobylev/TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP

The decline of the global dominance of the United States of America is connected with the acceleration of the Western sanctions policy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.



"The catalyst of these sanctions processes was the decline of US dominance in the global economy and politics, as well as the stubborn unwillingness and even inability of Western elites to see and accept objective facts," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.



He stated that the sanctions introduced by Western countries are a threat to the whole world.



"The pandemic has been replaced by new global challenges that pose a threat to the whole world. I am referring to the madness of the West with sanctions, to its aggressive attempts to impose a model of behavior on other countries, depriving them of their sovereignty and subjugating them to their will," said the Russian president, according to TASS.



"It is impossible to isolate Russia, just look at the world map. Russia is probably the only country in the world that can fully supply itself with natural resources," Putin said, referring to the global food crisis.



"Because of the policies of Western countries, the food crisis is increasing. This could lead to an unprecedented humanitarian disaster," said the Russian president, adding that the West is responsible for the global increase in food prices, which buys food supplies and thus "provokes" the rise in prices.



"It could turn into a tragedy for the poorest countries," Putin said, adding that "sanctions against Russia are a threat to the whole world."



"Russia is successfully dealing with the financial, technological and economic aggression of the West," Putin said, adding that he was thinking about restricting grain exports from Ukraine, adding that he would discuss it with Turkish President Erdogan.