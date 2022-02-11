World Ukrainians deploying S-300, in preparation for an offensive? PHOTO The Armed Forces of Ukraine sent an S-300 anti-aircraft missile battalion to Donbas to prepare for the offensive. Source: Beta, Tanjug Friday, February 11, 2022 | 15:20 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/Ghaith Alsayed

This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR), Eduard Basurin.



"According to our information, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are carrying out activities that we consider preparations for offensive operations," Basurin wrote on the Telegram channel of the DNR militia.



"The battalion of S-300 surface-to-air missile systems, the 160th air defense missile brigade, was transferred from the Odessa region to Kramatorsk airport in order to protect the command center of the United Forces operation," TASS quoted Basurin as saying.



"The arrival of the brigade's operational group in the area of ​​responsibility of the 30th separate mechanized brigade near Debalcevo was also noticed," said the DNR official.



Near Donetsk, the Vostok tactical group held exercises in which the newly formed armored units of the 53rd and 54th separate mechanized brigades took part, Basurin said.



He emphasized that the intelligence service of the DNR confirmed the presence of British and Polish mercenaries in the Shirokino and Popasna regions.



The leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR), Denis Pushilin, said today that the weapons that the West gives to Ukraine could be used in terrorist attacks, including in Europe.



"Ukraine is a country essentially ruled by people with neo-Nazi attitudes, ultra-rightist attitudes," he said at a press conference, TASS reported.



"Can you imagine how many weapons can be uncontrolled?" Pushilin wondered.



According to him, the people who make decisions about sending weapons to Ukraine are deeply mistaken that all those weapons will be directed against Russia.



"Ukraine, which we see now, can explode, with a large number of terrorist acts in absolutely all directions, including European countries that are nearby," Pushilin emphasized.

According to the Facebook page of the American Embassy in Kiev, the 14th flight has arrived, by which the Americans are sending military aid to Ukraine.



The latest delivery also includes Javelin anti-tank missiles.

The plane with a bunch of weapons sent by the USA arrived at the Kiev airport yesterday.



"The United States sent about 1.200 tons of military equipment in January with the approval of President Biden. This is the equipment that Ukraine needs to protect itself from Russian aggression," the US Embassy said in a statement.