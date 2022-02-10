World They were the first to reject NATO: "We disagree" Amid tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the first country not wanting to host NATO troops has emerged. Source: B92 Thursday, February 10, 2022 | 11:32 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Zoltan Mathe EPA-EFE/Zoltan Mathe

Hungary will not allow the deployment of additional forces on its territory, because the national army is capable of providing national security in the midst of tensions around Ukraine, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Péter Szijjártó.



"No, we did not agree to that and we will not agree to that, because we already have NATO troops on the territory of the country, and those are the Hungarian army and the Hungarian armed forces, which are able to guarantee the country's security. So, we don't need additional troops on the territory of Hungary," Szijjártó told Euronews.



Earlier this month, U.S. Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said Washington would temporarily deploy additional U.S. troops to Eastern Europe because of the Ukrainian crisis.



In particular, a squadron of 1.000 members would be relocated from Germany to Romania to join the 900 U.S. troops already present in the country. The first 100 American soldiers have already arrived in Romania. Another 1.700 soldiers should be stationed in Poland, Sputnik reported.



Moscow has repeatedly rejected Western allegations of its intention to invade Ukraine with troops it has reportedly gathered near the common border, adding that Western information "hysteria" appears to be a camouflage for Kiev's plans to sabotage Minsk's conflict agreements re: the secession of Donbass.