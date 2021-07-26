World Mandatory coronavirus vaccination adopted French Parliament adopted the expanded use of the sanitary pass after a weekend during which protests were held across the country against the obligation. Source: Beta Monday, July 26, 2021 | 09:30 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

The upper house, the Senate, has already adopted a text earlier, which many believe restricts freedom.



According to the adopted text, there will be no dismissals of people who do not agree to the mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus. However, these employees are threatened with salary suspension.



The vaccine is mandatory for medical workers, firefighters and those who work with the elderly, while a sanitary pass, i.e. proof of vaccination, past illness or a negative test for coronavirus, will be mandatory for cafes, restaurants, fairs and travel by plane and train.



That text is still to be discussed by the Constitutional Council of France. In that country, in early August, the expanded use of the sanitary pass began in order to suppress the spread of the delta strain of the coronavirus.



At the same time, authorities continue to promote vaccination. Almost 60 percent of the population received a single dose of the vaccine.