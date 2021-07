World Turkey fires warning shots - attack from the sea Turkish ship fires warning shots at Cyprus coastguard, Cyprus media claim. Source: B92 Friday, July 16, 2021 | 10:57 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

As it is stated, by implementing dangerous maneuvers, the Turkish ship forced the Cypriot vessel to leave the area and enter the port of Kato Pyrgos.



No more details about the incident are known yet.