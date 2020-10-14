World U.S. Eli Lilly & Company announced: We terminate clinical anti COVID-19 trials U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly & Company said it had stopped clinical trials of government-sponsored anti-COVID-19 therapy. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 14, 2020 | 08:45 Tweet Share Emanuele Cremashi/Getty images/Stringer

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly said Tuesday it has paused its trial of a combination antibody treatment for COVID-19 for safety reasons.



Eli Lilly & Company did not comment on the implications of terminating clinical trials.



The company announced earlier this month that it would apply for an emergency license to use antibody therapy, the drug LY-CoV555, for patients with moderate symptoms of COVID-19, based on data collected in another clinical trial.



"Eli Lilly & Company" is a manufacturer of drugs against COVID-19 that contain antibodies, similar to those taken by US President Donald Trump.



In a video that he posted on social media last week, he presented the therapy with antibodies produced by "Eli Lilly and Company", together with the therapy of the company "Regeneron", as a medicine for COVID-19.



The announcement of "Eli Lilly and Company" came a day after the company "Johnson & Johnson" announced that it was forced to temporarily suspend the testing of its experimental vaccine against the coronavirus, after one volunteer fell ill.



The company said it still did not know if the person had received the right vaccine or placebo.