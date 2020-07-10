World 0

Greece boils: Thousands on the streets, torches, tear gas and gas bombs PHOTO / VIDEO

Greek police used tear gas on Thursday night to disperse protesters gathered in front of the Parliament.

Source: Tanjug
Getty images/ Dan Kitwood / Staff
Getty images/ Dan Kitwood / Staff

Protesters gathered to express dissatisfaction with a newly adopted law on restricting public demonstrations and protests.

Clouds of smoke could be seen in Syntagma Square, and as Reuters reported, three gas bombs were thrown at the police.

Police responded by throwing tear gas.

Apart from Athens, protests were held in 40 other Greek cities and about 10.000 people took part in them, AP reports.

A small group of younger people caused the incident, which is why other protesters, primarily those with children, withdrew from the scene. ﻿

