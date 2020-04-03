World Spain overtakes Italy in the number of infected, with 932 deaths In Spain, 932 people died in the past 24 hours from coronavirus, down from 950 yesterday Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, April 3, 2020 | 12:45 Tweet Share

The total number of deaths in the country is 10.003, the health ministry said.



In Madrid alone, 124 people have died, Reuters reports.



The number of confirmed cases increased by 7.472, bringing the total number of infected to 117.719.



Spain is currently more infected than Italy, making it the first country in Europe to be infected and second in the world, immediately after the United States.