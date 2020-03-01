World 0

The European Commission is seeking an urgent meeting

The European Commission has called for an emergency meeting of EU interior ministers after Turkey opened its borders to migrants

Source: Tanjug
Share
Getty Images/Sean Gallup
Getty Images/Sean Gallup

European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas, Europe's top official on migration, today called on Croatia to convene an emergency meeting.

Schinas wrote on Twitter that he had contacted Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic on this occasion to request an emergency meeting of the interior ministers.

Croatia holds the EU presidency, and he added that he has also consulted with EC President Ursula von der Leyen and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

New victim of coronavirus in Italy

A fourth coronavirus-infected person has died in Italy, with Italian authorities struggling to control an outburst in the northern part of the country.

World Monday, February 24, 2020 09:50 Comments: 0
Getty Images/ Emanuele Cremaschi

Erdogan finally admits

Rajap Tayyip Erdogan first acknowledged the presence of anti-Syrian militants in Libya, supporting forces of an internationally recognized government in Tripoli

World Friday, February 21, 2020 18:54 Comments: 1
EPA-EFE/Murat Kula
page 1 of 13 go to page