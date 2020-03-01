World The European Commission is seeking an urgent meeting The European Commission has called for an emergency meeting of EU interior ministers after Turkey opened its borders to migrants Source: Tanjug Sunday, March 1, 2020 | 19:12 Tweet Share Getty Images/Sean Gallup

European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas, Europe's top official on migration, today called on Croatia to convene an emergency meeting.



Schinas wrote on Twitter that he had contacted Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic on this occasion to request an emergency meeting of the interior ministers.



Croatia holds the EU presidency, and he added that he has also consulted with EC President Ursula von der Leyen and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.