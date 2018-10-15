Trump says Putin is "probably involved in assassinations"
US President Donald Trump says his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was "probably" involved in assassinations and poisons of his opponents.Source: Tanjug
In the part of an interview to US broadcaster CBS dedicated to his relationship with Putin, Trump responded to journalist's statement that "people don't understand why he never has a harsh word for Vladimir Putin."
"Okay, you ready?," Trump asked the interviewer, Lesley Stahl, who responded, "I don't understand it."
"I have been (harsh) - you don't know what I talked about with Putin in the meeting prior to the press conference."
When Stahl said this never happened "publicly," Trump replied:
"Excuse me. I didn't? I'm the one that gave Ukraine offensive weapons and tank killers. Obama didn't. You know what he sent? He sent pillows and blankets. I'm the one- and he's the one that gave away a part of Ukraine where Russia now has this."
"I think I'm very tough with him personally. I had a meeting with him. The two of us. It was a very tough meeting and it was a very good meeting," Trump said.
"Do you agree that Vladimir Putin is involved in assassinations? In poisonings?," the reporter said.
"Probably he is, yeah. Probably. I mean, I don't...," Trump said.
When Stahl asked "probably?," Trump responded:
"But I rely on them, it's not in our country."
Why not, they shouldn't do it. This is a terrible thing," said the CBS interviewer.
"Of course they shouldn't do it," Trump responded.