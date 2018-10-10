World 3

Israel "to continue with attacks despite S-300s"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he told Russian Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov that Israel "must continue attacks on enemy targets in Syria."

(Thinkstock)
Netanyahu said that this "must be done" despite Moscow's decision to supply Damascus with advanced anti-air defense missile systems.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Netanyahu said he told Akimov at yesterday's meeting said that Israel will continue to fight what he considers "Iran's efforts to get a military foothold in Syria and deliver improved weapons to their Lebanese ally, the Hezbollah extremist organization."

