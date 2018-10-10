World Israel "to continue with attacks despite S-300s" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he told Russian Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov that Israel "must continue attacks on enemy targets in Syria." Source: Beta Wednesday, October 10, 2018 | 13:03 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Netanyahu said that this "must be done" despite Moscow's decision to supply Damascus with advanced anti-air defense missile systems.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Netanyahu said he told Akimov at yesterday's meeting said that Israel will continue to fight what he considers "Iran's efforts to get a military foothold in Syria and deliver improved weapons to their Lebanese ally, the Hezbollah extremist organization."