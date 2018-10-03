World NATO chief to visit Belgrade October 6-8 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will be visiting Belgrade October 6-8, NATO has announced. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 3, 2018 | 16:04 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP, file)

According to a press release, during the visit Stoltenberg will meet with President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

On October 8, Stoltenberg will join Vucic for the opening ceremony of the civil emergency exercise "Srbija 2018", co-organized by the NATO Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center (EADRCC) and the Serbian Ministry of Interior, NATO said.



The same day, the NATO chief will deliver a speech at a conference organized by the Belgrade Security Forum.



Stoltenberg will also meet with students at the Faculty of Philology of the University of Belgrade, the press release said.