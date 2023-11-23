Society Ratko Božović passed away University professor and writer Radosav Ratko Božović died today at the age of 90, the media has learned. Source: Danas Thursday, November 23, 2023 | 10:22 Tweet Share Foto: Printscreen/B92

Until recently, he was a full professor at the Faculty of Political Sciences in Belgrade for the subjects "Theory of Culture", "Sociology of Culture", "Cultural Politics" and "Public Opinion". He was the head of the Department of Journalism and Political Sociology for many years.



Božović was born in Banja Luka in 1934.



He finished high school in Nikšić, and the Faculty of Philosophy in Belgrade in 1959. Master's degree in 1967, and doctorate in 1971, specializing in Theory and sociology of culture, sociology of free time and sociology of art.



Božović gave lectures at both regular and postgraduate courses. He was the head of the Department of Sociology of Culture and Cultural Policy at the postgraduate studies of the Faculty of Political Sciences, where he lectured on the subject Phenomena of the Modern World.



He was a professor at the Faculty of Dramatic Arts and the Faculty of Fine Arts in Belgrade, for the subject: Sociology of Art, at the Faculty of Philology in Belgrade at the Sociology of Language and Literature postgraduate studies, for the subject Sociology of Mass Communications and at the postgraduate studies of the Faculty of Architecture in Belgrade, for the subject: Culture of urban time. He taught Theory of Culture at the Faculty of Political Sciences in Podgorica. In Podgorica, he taught at the Faculty of Visual Arts at the Mediterranean University. He spent ten years as a lecturer in Sociology of Culture at the Faculty of Philosophy of the University of Montenegro in Nikšić. He also worked as a Yugoslav correspondent for the French magazine for world politics Democratie Nouvelle and editor of the "Culture and Society" edition and the "Poenta" library. He made study trips in Paris in 1972 - 1973, and in New York in 1986, 1992, 2006.



He is the author of about 300 scientific and 150 professional papers, including 15 scientific projects.