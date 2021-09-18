Society "Love is the law" on the streets of Belgrade: City center closed PHOTO Belgrade Pride started at around 4 pm in the Park Manège. City center is blocked for traffic, some parts are closed for pedestrians, with heavy police presence. Source: Blic Saturday, September 18, 2021 | 17:54 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Profimedia

According to "Blic" reporters from the scene, there are a large number of people on the streets who headed to the Park Manège, where the central event is taking place, while a large number of police forces are on the streets, providing security and movement in downtown area.



The plateau around the Assembly of Serbia has been closed, as well as the approaches to Terazije, where the Gendarmerie is present at every step.



A large number of police officers are also around the Church of St. Mark, as well as ambulances.



The streets of Gavrilo Princip, Balkanska, Admirala Geprata, Kneza Milosa were also closed, but as the "Blic" reporter reports, a procession of about thirty people passed there, and a traffic collapse occurred.



The problem was encountered by those who tried to get to their homes shortly after 4 pm, they encountered serious problems because they find it difficult to get to the buildings.



This year's Pride is held under the slogan "Love is the Law", and the main goal is to point out the key request related to the adoption of the law on same-sex unions.



After the gathering, they will start a walk from Manjež Park, Kralja Milana Street, Nikola Pašić Square, next to the Assembly of Serbia, Kneza Miloša and Nemanjina Street, ending up in Manjež Park in the evening.

Participants started gathering for today's #Pride parade in Belgrade. The slogan of this year’s parade is: “Love is the law” [“Ljubav je zakon”].



Ahead of the event, police started securing the surrounding area.



Background: https://t.co/ISMhqbFlu9 pic.twitter.com/OeUpNhI3dO — Balkan Insight (@BalkanInsight) September 18, 2021

COVID protocol

According to the organizers, each participant of the Belgrade Pride 2021 must have a green certificate (vaccination), or a certificate of a negative antigen test not older than 48 hours or a PCR test not older than 72 hours or a certificate of virus infection not older than 6 months or not younger than 14 days. Evidence in electronic or paper form must be shown to the janitors at the entrance. If the participant does not have any documents, it is possible to do a quick test in front of the entrance to the park at a price of 350 dinars. Then, each participant received a bracelet with which they move in a column and through Pride Park.



"People come to the walk without any prior registration. Belgrade Pride has never legitimized or made lists of participants, nor has it restricted entry except in cases where there is a threat to security, which is taken care of by professional private security and members of the Serbian Interior Ministry," people from the Pride organization stated.