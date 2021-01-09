Society Today, 1.769 newly infected, 35 people died According to the latest information, there are 1.769 newly infected with coronavirus out of 11.123 tested in Serbia. 35 people died. Source: B92, Tanjug Saturday, January 9, 2021 | 21:45 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

There are 207 patients on respirators.



In Serbia, a total of 357.894 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed since the outbreak of the pandemic, and a total of 3.548 people have died.



The mortality rate is 0.99, while a total of 2.389.138 people were tested.



It should be reminded that the operational plan for immunization against COVID-19 in Serbia, published by the "Batut" institute, envisages three phases that would cover 50 percent of the population.



In addition to the development of vaccination plans covering 20 percent of the total population, at the same time plans were prepared to cover up to a maximum of 50 percent of the total population of Serbia in case of availability of a larger amount of vaccines.



The first phase of vaccination includes employees in health care institutions with the highest risk of developing or transmitting the infection, as well as employees in old people's homes and other social welfare institutions.



Out of 1.769 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Serbia in the last 24 hours, the highest number of new cases is still in Belgrade - 546.



All other cities have less than 80 newly infected. 76 new cases were registered in Nis, 62 in Kragujevac, 59 in Sabac, 55 in Vranje, 41 in Uzice, 39 in Kraljevo and Novi Sad, 38 in Subotica and Pancevo.



Kruševac, Smederevo, Čačak and Valjevo have between 30 and 20 newly infected people, while other populated places have less than 20 people positive for the coronavirus.