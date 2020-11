Society Serbia registers record number of newly infected In the last 24 hours, 1.817 new cases of coronavirus were registered out of 9.531 people tested Source: B92 Saturday, October 31, 2020 | 15:55 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ Mityay_PG

According to the Ministry of Health, 1.122 people are currently hospitalized, 51 of whom are on a respirator.



Since the beginning of the epidemic in Serbia, a total of 46.954 people have been infected, of which 820 have died.



A total of 1.338.631 people were tested.