Society Jankovic: Let's not get to the abyss Crisis Staff member, Dr Srdja Janković, said that there weren't enough epidemiologists to monitor the contacts of all those infected with coronavirus in Serbia. Source: B92 Thursday, October 29, 2020 | 12:45

"It is not so easy to follow the contacts of the infected because there are too many of them, and there are just over a hundred epidemiologists in the whole country," he warned.



Jankovic explained that now we do not have enough epidemiologists to monitor every contact of every infected person because the number is too large. As he says, when there were fewer infected people, the chain of suspicious contacts was much easier to check.



"The essence is to monitor the course of the epidemic, there will certainly come a time when we will not be able to follow every contact and that is happening right now, we cannot follow it, when there were fewer cases we could," he told N1.



Janković also explained that no one can enter Serbia without a completed form and report, and epidemiologists follow them as well as the contacts of the infected.



The immunologist also said that we are only at the beginning of the third wave, and the epidemic is starting to accelerate.



"We have a large number of patients, and this is accelerating and we are just at the beginning. However, it is good that we can slow down the development. Our common goal should be to slow down the epidemic by respecting the measures," Jankovic said.



Considering the number of patients who broke all black records yesterday, whether there will be new measures and how drastic they will be, Janković answered that the current measures must be fully respected and that this is the key to solving the epidemic.



"Let's not reach the abyss, from the point of view of epidemiologists, our goal is not to scare people, our goal is not to consider such drastic measures," he said.