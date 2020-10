Society 416 newly infected, two people died According to the latest data, 416 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia, and two people have died. Source: B92 Thursday, October 22, 2020 | 15:05 Tweet Share Depositphotos/shok-design

In the last 24 hours, 6.715 samples were tested, and 1.263.246 since the beginning of the epidemic.



515 people were hospitalized, and there are 24 patients on the respirator.



The death rate in Serbia is 2.09 percent, and 783 people have died so far.